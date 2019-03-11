posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 11th, 2019 at 6:26 pm

After learning the truth about Saumya, people of the village are against the idea of Harman and Saumya keeping the baby and are all set to attack them. Taking from there, this week on Shakti, we see that the group breaks open the door of the Harak House and even attack the family. Will Saumya and Harman manage to escape from here?

Later, Raavi introduces a journalist named Manasvi who is willing to help Saumya in this fight. With her help, Saumya even gets the confidence to fight her case in the court of law. Both, Saumya and Harman begin their hunt for a strong lawyer who’d help them win this case and here’s when Rajat Singh is introduced! Tune in to Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm to find out more.