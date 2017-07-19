posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 19th, 2017 at 12:16 pm

Heartbroken Saumya left the house and love of her life and set herself on a new path. Now called as Tarana, Saumya has come in her real identity as a kinnar.

After being shattered to know that Harman would never tell in front of the world about her true identity, Saumya finds no meaning in living together with him. In the last few episodes we saw how despite all of this the love within Harman’s heart doesn’t fade for his Gulaabo. He determines to find her out from any corner of the earth no matter what. However, Mallika and other kinnars do not reveal Tarana’s actual location. On the other hand Tarana aka Saumya is also seen missing Harman.

In the upcoming episodes of ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki’ we will see how Tarana moves into a new location leaving her past behind. A new world and life is waiting for her in Bangkok. Tarana will decide to start her life afresh forgetting about her past.

What is there in store for her in Bangkok? Will Harman ever get to know about this?

The story gets really exciting from here on.

