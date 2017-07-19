Saumya aka Tarana to leave Harman forever?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 19th, 2017 at 12:16 pm

Heartbroken Saumya left the house and love of her life and set herself on a new path. Now called as Tarana, Saumya has come in her real identity as a kinnar.

 

 

IMG_6311

 

 

After being shattered to know that Harman would never tell in front of the world about her true identity, Saumya finds no meaning in living together with him. In the last few episodes we saw how despite all of this the love within Harman’s heart doesn’t fade for his Gulaabo. He determines to find her out from any corner of the earth no matter what. However, Mallika and other kinnars do not reveal Tarana’s actual location. On the other hand Tarana aka Saumya is also seen missing Harman.

 

 

IMG_6398

 

 

In the upcoming episodes of ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki’ we will see how Tarana moves into a new location leaving her past behind. A new world and life is waiting for her in Bangkok. Tarana will decide to start her life afresh forgetting about her past.

 

 

IMG_6423

 

 

What is there in store for her in Bangkok? Will Harman ever get to know about this?

 

The story gets really exciting from here on.

 

Watch ‘Shakti’ Mon-Fri at 8 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with