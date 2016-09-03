Saudamini continues to torture the Bundela family!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 3rd, 2016 at 12:19 pm

Saudamini is trying her best to release Manjulika from the ring wherein she was captured by Arhaan.She even asked Shakti to kill Rajbir so that Manjulika can use his body. On the other hand Shakti also killed Janki on Saudamini’s instruction. Paridhi seems to have become incapacitated as she couldn’t save Rajbir or Janki. Will she lose this battle with the evil or will the power of good be revived?

 

kawach 2

 

kawach 3

 

kawach 1

 

Stay tuned to Kawach every weekend at 8PM!


﻿

