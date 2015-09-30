Sanaya and Prahlad are all set to leave you awestruck with a magical act!

posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on September 30th, 2015 at 8:03 pm

Jhalak is just a week away from its finale. Contestants have geared up for the semi finals and the rehearsal for the finale performance is leaving them dead by the end if the day. But nothing can stop these top contenders from putting up unique acts.

This week was no different, rather was even more surprising with  India’s Got Talent contestants pairing up with our dancing stars. Here's what you will get to see this week.

Sanaya Irani, who has been a consistent performer on Jhalak will be seen performing with IGT’s Prahlad Acharya. We all remember Prahlad for his shadow acts on IGT stage where he received remarkable praises and innumerable standing ovations. One of the finalists on IGT, Prahalad is undeniably talented in the shadow art form. 

Sanaya and Prahlad will  perform on Aawara Bhanwre and put up a mesmerising shadows act. Trust us, the combination of dance and the shadow act gave a marvelous effect on stage. After watching their act,  dance guru Ganesh said, ‘’You took us to the world of fantasy’’

Excited to see what Sanaya abd Prahlad's act is going to look like? Don't forget to tune in to Jhalak this weekend, 9 PM onwards


