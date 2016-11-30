Salman's performance will give you Goosebumps

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 30th, 2016 at 6:33 pm

This week, another thrilling episode of JDJ9 is ready to bowl you over with some fantastic performances by the contestants. The blockbuster gaane theme, will not only take you back into time but make you see the songs in a whole new light with a new choreography angle to it. 
Remember the song- Aadat, a song that hit a peak during it's release. For it's emotional and romantic elements, the song was hooked onto everyone's mind. This time, watch Salman's act give an outstanding twist to this song. The concept is based on the lines of drug addiction. The display of fear, anxiety and drama flow into the choreography seamlessly making it a flawless act.

 

IMG_3673

 

IMG_3676

 

IMG_3679

 

IMG_3681

 

IMG_3686

 

IMG_3688

 

IMG_3693

 

IMG_3697

 

IMG_3695
 

The intensity of Salman and Aishwarya's act will leave echoes of WOW in your heart. Do not miss out on their finest performance, this Saturday at 10PM on JDJ9!


﻿

