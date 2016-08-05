Salman's Kizomba performance swept the judges off their feet

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 5th, 2016 at 5:27 pm

JDJ9's temperature was soaring high last weekend with Salman’s performance. Brilliant dancer in his own capacity,Salman along with his vivacious choreographer Aishwarya, stole the show with their act. The duo performed a Kizomba routine on Aayat. It is an Angolan dance form performed for the first time on Indian Classical music. The amber tones and the beautiful fitting costume made the couple stand out even better. 

Even the judges were hypnotized by their jaw dropping performance. Sensuality and aesthetic grace were beautifully tangled up in this song and shone through their performance, making them top the mark on the Hotness Meter!

Catch a few glimpses of their performance right here

ezgif.com-video-to-gif

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif-2

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif-3

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif-4

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif-5

 

We bet you can’t wait to see many more such acts. Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9, every Saturday at 10PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with