posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 5th, 2016 at 5:27 pm

JDJ9's temperature was soaring high last weekend with Salman’s performance. Brilliant dancer in his own capacity,Salman along with his vivacious choreographer Aishwarya, stole the show with their act. The duo performed a Kizomba routine on Aayat. It is an Angolan dance form performed for the first time on Indian Classical music. The amber tones and the beautiful fitting costume made the couple stand out even better.

Even the judges were hypnotized by their jaw dropping performance. Sensuality and aesthetic grace were beautifully tangled up in this song and shone through their performance, making them top the mark on the Hotness Meter!

Catch a few glimpses of their performance right here

We bet you can’t wait to see many more such acts. Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9, every Saturday at 10PM.