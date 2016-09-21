Salman's Kali Maa avatar on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 21st, 2016 at 3:28 pm

Its been a testing period for Salman on JDJ9. He has been an outstanding choreographer on the previous seasons and this time his challenge to be contestant has got the pressure working on him.

In the 3rd week of this challenge month, Salman will adorn himself as Kali Maa and put up an act that will outline not only his star quality but his passion for dance too.

 

Watch JDJ9 on Saturday at 10PM to see this side of Salman.


