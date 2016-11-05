Salman's emotional journey on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 5th, 2016 at 11:33 am

The journey of Salman Yusuff Khan is pretty much different than the others on JDJ9. The current season contestant has previously been the one to dictate the coordinates of dance routines as a choreographer on this show. Not to mention he has done exceptionally well at that feat.

 

IMG_1282

 

However this time the challenge for Salman is bars and bars high for the simple reason called- expectations. When a contender comes this far, it's but obvious that both the judges and the contestants want to witness a 100 percent mark. 

 

IMG_1299

 

IMG_1279

 

But unlike expected, Salman has not been able to fetch himself the perfect score each time which lead to a certain disappointment within him. The pressure to deliver seems to building at a racy speed. The stage has been his home for several years and he has been keeping away from his family and little son just so that he can give all. But somewhere the technicalities of the competition are getting the better of him.

 

IMG_1298

 

IMG_1284

 

IMG_1301

 

This week, you will see the game flip and watch how when from the sweat of hard work and unflinching faith a performer emerges, he becomes someone to watch out for. His performance from the night will win him standing ovation and even make KJo utter- 3 things: This is it, Block buster, Perfect!

 

IMG_1287

 

IMG_1305

 

IMG_1275

 

Well, looks like this is really going to be one nostalgic episode. Tune in tonight at 10PM on JDJ9!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with