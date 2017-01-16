posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 16th, 2017 at 5:56 pm

The super talented dancer, Salman Yusuff Khan has been one of the most liked performers in not just one season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but the previous ones too. Salman has nailed it in every dance form thrown at him. Be it Indian, classical or various other forms of western dancing. There has been no compliment or praise that Salman hasn’t been tagged with!

His idea of being a perfectionist in every move of his has definitely made him fight tooth and nail to master it. It’s definitely not easy to achieve success and that too at a platform as difficult as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, wherein a contestant is judged and measured on each area of his talent.

Salman due to all his efforts has definitely made a huge fan following for himself, and all we can do is wish him great luck for the grand finale performance!