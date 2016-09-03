posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 3rd, 2016 at 11:16 am

India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss is back with its tenth season and, this time, the spotlight is on the common man! Being driven by the aam aadmi, for the very first time, the show is slated to go on-air soon to provide and uninhibited glimpse into the many personalities that make our daily lives oh-so-interesting! And, as the first glimpse of Bigg Boss Season 10 is set to unfold, audiences will get a chance to see host Salman Khan at his quirkiest best as he dons different avatars for the show’s promos.

In one of the promos that he shot recently, Salman will be seen revisiting his blockbuster Sultan avatar, as he closely watches pehelwans pin each other down in the akhada. Salman will not only be seen reminiscing shooting for Sultan but will also be heard mouthing dialogues in his much adored Haryanvi accent. High on energy and enthusiasm, Salman will be seen inviting the common man from different walks of life to be a part of Bigg Boss 10 this year.

A source on the set revealed, ”Salman Khan was delighted to be back in the akhada; in fact, the look and feel of the set further added to his excitement. The superstar didn’t even need time to rehearse his lines which were laced with an Haryanvi accent. One thing that stood out was that the pehelwans shooting with him were trying many tricks to the impress the ‘Sultan’. The setting, costume and dialect reminded him of his Sultan shoot days and charged him up for the promo.”

With oodles of drama and entertainment packed together, Bigg Boss 10 is definitely going to be 10 on 10. Keep watching this space for more details on Bigg Boss 10!