Salman Khan Will Enter The Bigg Boss House This New Year's Eve!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 31st, 2016 at 2:09 pm

Tonight will be super special on Bigg Boss 10 as the episode involves a lot of events! The episode will begin with a stunning performance by Salman Khan welcoming the New year in a grand manner!

 

There will be many guests who would be coming in the New Year special Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 10! The most exciting part will be when Mr. Khan will enter the Bigg Boss house tonight to become the part of the celebration along with the housemates. Karishma Tanna, ex-housemate from season 8 will be also performing tonight! She will be seen bringing in Salman Khan from the main entrance. Housemates' happiness will see no bounds, as they welcome their superstar host! Isn't that going to be fantastic?

 

Well this is just a hint! To know more tune in to watch the episode tonight at 9 PM!


