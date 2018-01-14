Salman Khan performs with the Top 4.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 14th, 2018 at 4:30 pm

Here is another reason to not miss the Bigg Boss grand finale tonight. Superstar host Salman Khan will be performing with the top 4 finalists on his ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’s track Swag Se Swagat

IMG_5126

The top 4 finalists sizzle with Salman Khan and groove to the beats of the superhit song.

IMG_5340

The top 4 contestants Hina, Shilpa, Vikas, and Puneesh look all glammed up for the season finale and their super entertaining performance. 

IMG_5414

 

Catch their super fun performance tonight at 9 PM. 

 

 

 

 

 


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

Connect with