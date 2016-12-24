Salman Khan loses all his cool! Asks Priyanka to leave the Bigg Boss House!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 24th, 2016 at 4:05 pm

Tonight's episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' On Bigg Boss 10 will be very truly nail biting! As Salman will be seen telling Priyanka how she has been the most abusive contestant in the house. He makes a remark on the things she has been telling that are very wrong. Agitated Priyanka starts weeping and says she doesn't want to stay any more. Salman strictly warns that this 'Drama' wouldn't work on him. 

 

IMG_6265

 

 

Looking at her behavior and unnecessary arguments Salman loses his temper completely and says "Please leave my home" to Priyanka. In fact he even warns that he doesn't want to see her again ever on the show! Priyanka is seen walking out from the living room, and other housemates applaud and thank Salman for doing this.

 

IMG_6222

 

The story gets very interesting here! So you think this will be the last day for Priyanka? Or she will feel sorry for her mistakes?

 

Tune in to watch tonight's episode at 9 PM!


﻿

