posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 20th, 2018 at 3:10 pm

Saturday night is all about tuning in to Weekend Ka Vaar, and especially because Salman Khan takes over the show and discusses the week that was. In the last few days, the house saw a lot of drama and stories brewing which lead to the housemates being upset, excited, shocked et cetera. Starting from the return of Anupji and Sree in the house to Sree accusing Surbhi of smoking secretly; trust us, the drama never ends.

Tonight, we’ll see Salman Khan question Sree about his accusation at Surbhi. Will Sree be able to justify his point? Will Surbhi come out clean? How will the rest of the contestants react to this?

Also, as per tradition, the housemates will choose a gunehgaar who deserves to be punished for his/her actions. Who do you think is the culprit? Any guesses? Tell us in the comments below.

