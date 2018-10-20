Salman Khan is back with Weekend Ka Vaar!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 20th, 2018 at 3:10 pm

Saturday night is all about tuning in to Weekend Ka Vaar, and especially because Salman Khan takes over the show and discusses the week that was. In the last few days, the house saw a lot of drama and stories brewing which lead to the housemates being upset, excited, shocked et cetera. Starting from the return of Anupji and Sree in the house to Sree accusing Surbhi of smoking secretly; trust us, the drama never ends. 

 

 

IMG_9678

 

 

Tonight, we’ll see Salman Khan question Sree about his accusation at Surbhi. Will Sree be able to justify his point? Will Surbhi come out clean? How will the rest of the contestants react to this?

 

Screen Shot 2018-10-20 at 10.01.02 am

 

 

 

Also, as per tradition, the housemates will choose a gunehgaar who deserves to be punished for his/her actions. Who do you think is the culprit? Any guesses? Tell us in the comments below.

 

 

Play

 

 

 

Also, don’t forget to tune in to Weekend ka Vaar tonight at 9 pm only on Colors!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Here's what to expect on India's Got Talent 8 tonight!

Here's what to expect on India's Got Talent 8 tonight!

Is Surbhi Rana at fault?

Is Surbhi Rana at fault?

Festive season got us like...

Festive season got us like...

'Coz there are no secrets that time does not reveal!

'Coz there are no secrets that time does not reveal!

Roop and Ranveer get into a fight?

Roop and Ranveer get into a fight?

You Might Also Like

India's Got Talent Season 8

India's Got Talent Season 8

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Bigg Boss Season 12

Bigg Boss Season 12

Connect with