posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 3rd, 2016 at 11:26 am

India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss is back with its tenth season and, this time, the spotlight is on the common man! Being driven by the aamaadmi, for the very first time, the show is slated to go on-air soon to provide an uninhibited glimpse into the many personalities that make our daily lives oh-so-interesting! And, as the first glimpse of Bigg Boss Season 10 is set to unfold, audiences will get a chance to see host Salman Khan at his quirkiest best as he dons different avatars for the show’s promos

For the first-time-ever, Salman Khan will be seen sporting a cowboy look as he emulates suave and adventurous hero Indiana Jones. Be it his uber stylish beat-up brown leather jacket or a snap-brim fedora, Salman Khan looked every bit the iconic action hero who has taken the world by storm! Indianizing the international sensation, Salman Khan will be seen playfully dancing with a mashaal giving Indiana Jones a cool desi look.

The promo will give the audience a sneak peek into Bigg Boss 10, where people from different realms and callings will enter the house to spice up the drama. Background, profession, gender, caste or creed; none of these factors will serve as hurdles to stop the audience from making the Bigg Boss house their home!

High on energy and enthusiasm, Salman Khan will be seen introducing the concept of the common man inviting viewers to keep their calendars ready for Bigg Boss 10’s launch and the action thereon. With a so much fun and drama already in store, Bigg Boss Season 10 is going to be nothing short of an entertainment extravaganza. Keep watching this space for more details on Bigg Boss 10!