posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 27th, 2016 at 11:02 am

India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss is back with its tenth season and, this time, the spotlight is on the common man! Being driven by the aam aadmi for the very first time, the show is slated to go on-air soon and will provide an uninhibited glimpse of the many personalities that make our daily lives interesting! And, as the first promo of Bigg Boss Season 10 unfolded, audiences got a chance to see their favorite host Salman Khan at his quirkiest best and in a never seen before avatar.

For the first time ever Salman surprised the fans as he turned into an astronaut for a mission in outer space.

And with this, he has become the first Indian actor to sport the uber cool look onscreen especially for the Bigg Boss promo. The actor, whose cool demeanor and suave personality has earned him millions of fans across the world, looked equally dashing and stylish in the heavy astronaut costume which was specially designed for him.

As the season opens door to the common people to be a part of the show, it will see varied personalities from different walks of life being a part of the show. The response to the auditions has been overwhelming and the selection process is currently underway. With a lot of excitement already in the air, this season of Bigg Boss promises to bring along tons of surprises for the audience!

Stay tuned for more details about Salman Khan – the astronaut leading the Bigg Boss ship!