posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 30th, 2016 at 4:42 pm

Tonight on Weekend ka Vaar, three beautiful ladies will join Salman on Bigg Boss 10, who will form the Commoners Sabha for the night.

But hold it, looks like the ladies have a task for Salman to accomplish. Salman will be blind folded and be presented with a platter of sweets. He has to guess the names of the sweets before him without cheating! Bole toh -tol mol ke mitthai ka naam bol without any jhol! Watch this right here

And, if you thought that would be it you have to check out how the ladies got this dashing man to make them some yummy panipuri.

Delicacy wala dhamaaka on Bigg Boss 10 seems to be going just about right.

The asli patakhas will appear once they start speaking up about their take on the game flow on the show. The commoners Sabha is displeased with the celebrities and here's why...

What do you think will happen now? Will celebrity Gaurav Chopra be evicted tonight or the Indiawale team's Akanksha Sharma or Nitibha Kaul?

Saving some mithai for homecoming of any of them ? Watch the weekend ka Vaar tonight on Bigg Boss 10at 9PM!