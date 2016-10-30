Salman has rocking fun with the commoners on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 30th, 2016 at 4:42 pm

Tonight on Weekend ka Vaar, three beautiful ladies will join Salman on Bigg Boss 10, who will form the Commoners Sabha for the night. 

 

IMG_0946

 

But hold it, looks like the ladies have a task for Salman to accomplish. Salman will be blind folded and be presented with a platter of sweets. He has to guess the names of the sweets before him without cheating! Bole toh -tol mol ke mitthai ka naam bol without any jhol!  Watch this right here 

 

PIC 09

 

IMG_0920

IMG_0921

 

And, if you thought that would be it you have to check out how the ladies got this dashing man to make them some yummy panipuri.

 
PIC 06

 

PIC 07

 

IMG_0939

 

Delicacy wala dhamaaka on Bigg Boss 10 seems to be going just about right.
The asli patakhas will appear once they start speaking up about their take on the game flow on the show. The commoners Sabha is displeased with the celebrities and here's why...

 

PIC 11

 

PIC 12

 

What do you think will happen now? Will celebrity Gaurav Chopra be evicted tonight or the Indiawale team's Akanksha Sharma or Nitibha Kaul?
Saving some mithai for homecoming of any of them ? Watch the weekend ka Vaar tonight on Bigg Boss 10at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with