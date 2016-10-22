posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 26th, 2016 at 3:56 pm

The big twist on Bigg Boss 10 comes tonight as Salman announces four Wild Card Entries. Get to know more about who’s going to walk in to add to the drama quotient on Bigg Boss 10…

Back with a bang is Priyanka Jagga Muise who was evicted right in the first week of Bigg Boss 10. Definitely we haven’t yet forgotten this drama queen and we can’t wait to see how the equations in the house change with her re- entry. Will she be a sigh of relief for Swami Om as she was his only supporter in his initial days? Will she stand by him yet again? Well, stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 to get all your answers on that!

Elena Kazan, a German- Russian actress, who is also seen in Indian movies like Agent Vinod enters the house of Bigg Boss 10 tonight.

A photo posted by Elena Kazan (@elenakazan) on Nov 24, 2016 at 7:43am PST

Jason Shah, a British model, who has recently acted in a movie called Fitoor will enter and we are sure that he will raise the temperature of the house with his good looks.

Last but not the least is Sahil Anand, famous for his participation in Roadies and Splitsvilla. Sahil was seen along with Varun Dhawan in Student of the Year. It would be interesting to know Bani’s reaction to Sahil’s entry as she was a co- contestant with him on Roadies.

#shopping#time#after#ages#in#mall#just#realised#how#much#v#into#onlineshopping A photo posted by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial) on Oct 22, 2016 at 7:18am PDT

With these Wild Card Entries a lot of things could change on Bigg Boss 10. All you need to do is stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10, Mon- Fri at 10.30 PM and every weekend at 9PM!