Salman and Swamiji's unmissable banter on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 22nd, 2016 at 4:10 pm

The clock is ticking faster and as we head to Bigg Boss 10's first Weekend ka Vaar, the contestants would have no idea of what awaits them. 

 

Salman will not only have a conversation with them about their experience of the first week but also ask the inmates to pick a Khalnayak or Khalnayika, right in front of everybody. The contestants will have to support their answers with valid explainations. We leave it to your imagination what their responses could lead to.  

 

And looks like one person in on the dart board of the other housemates. Watch what Salman has to say about this!

 

Are you ready to roll? Cause Bigg Boss is ready to rock! Tune in tonight at 9PM to know who is gets picked as the first Khalnayak of this season!


