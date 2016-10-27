posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 2:32 pm

Salman and Spandan, one a hottie and another a cutie, one a power house and the other a jabber-wocky. What will happen when the two meet on the JDJ9 stage and perform with each other yet against each other.

Even in the light of the competitive spirit, both will unite to create an act that will warm the cockles of your heart.

Salman and Spandan will take you on a journey of a father's emotions when he has to marry off his daughter. The treasure trove of memories burst opens and render themselves into a beautiful set up of a cherished past.

Nothing comes close to the way the drama flows into the choreography and makes this act an outstanding one. An emotional concept that will touch the chords of the hearts of the judges and audiences.

The movie that is much close to Karan Johar's heart, Kal Ho Naa Ho, will receive a new feel of 'WOW' through this act.

Spandan's playfull-ness and Salman's elements of drama are going to take you on a wonderful journey.

