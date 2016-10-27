Salman and Spandan's heart-warming act on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 2:32 pm

Salman and Spandan, one a hottie and another a cutie, one a power house and the other a jabber-wocky. What will happen when the two meet on the JDJ9 stage and perform with each other yet against each other. 

 

 
IMG_7725

 

IMG_7739

 

Even in the light of the competitive spirit, both will unite to create an act that will warm the cockles of your heart. 

 

IMG_7716

 

 

Salman and Spandan will take you on a journey of a father's emotions when he has to marry off his daughter. The treasure trove of memories burst opens and render themselves into a beautiful set up of a cherished past. 

 

IMG_7742

 

IMG_7710

 

 

Nothing comes close to the way the drama flows into the choreography and makes this act an outstanding one. An emotional concept that will touch the chords of the hearts of the judges and audiences.

 

 

IMG_7737

 

 

The movie that is much close to Karan Johar's heart, Kal Ho Naa Ho, will receive a new feel of 'WOW' through this act. 

 

 

IMG_7745

 

IMG_7744

 

 

Spandan's playfull-ness and Salman's elements of drama are going to take you on a wonderful journey. 

 

 

IMG_7729

 

IMG_7722

 

IMG_7734

 

IMG_7726

 

Tune into JDJ9, this Saturday at 10PM!

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with