posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 12th, 2016 at 6:21 pm

Tonight Bigg Boss stage is all set to greet the talented music composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya. Salman grooves to his song 'Photocopy' and is delighted to welcome him. Himesh shares with the audience that Salman is responsible for giving him a break in this industry. Himesh even shared that Salman's music choice and guidance during the movie making process is great deal of help.

Catch this Bollywood jodi of bindaas actor and terrific music composer tonight on Bigg Boss 10 Weekend Ka Vaar at 9PM!