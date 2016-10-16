Salman and Deepika create fireworks on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 5:35 pm

Be it star value or entertainment, Bigg Boss is a complete package of just about everything. From today onward, get ready to surrender yourself to a 3 month long mad-drama, crazy-fun, and guaranteed entertainment.

 

IMG_5591

 

IMG_5594

 

Tonight you will see Salman, walk onto the Bigg Boss platform and the gorgeous diva of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone will be joining him too.

 

IMG_6494

 

Salman will welcome the audience to the brand new season in his own swanky style by dancing to the hit number from Sultan. It goes without saying that it will be a power packed act loaded with Salman’s 'Bollywood Andaaz'.

 

IMG_5585

 

Deepika will take on the stage with her strong aura and give a stunning performance. Not only this, but the beauty will unveil the trailer of  XXX: Return Of Xander Cage, exclusively on BB10.

 

IMG_6410

 

IMG_6426

 

IMG_6628

 

You got the fireworks going the right way, Bigg Boss. Cannot wait! The game is just a few hours away from its start. We are biting our nails in anticipation already, are you?


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with