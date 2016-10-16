posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 5:35 pm

Be it star value or entertainment, Bigg Boss is a complete package of just about everything. From today onward, get ready to surrender yourself to a 3 month long mad-drama, crazy-fun, and guaranteed entertainment.

Tonight you will see Salman, walk onto the Bigg Boss platform and the gorgeous diva of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone will be joining him too.

Salman will welcome the audience to the brand new season in his own swanky style by dancing to the hit number from Sultan. It goes without saying that it will be a power packed act loaded with Salman’s 'Bollywood Andaaz'.

Deepika will take on the stage with her strong aura and give a stunning performance. Not only this, but the beauty will unveil the trailer of XXX: Return Of Xander Cage, exclusively on BB10.

You got the fireworks going the right way, Bigg Boss. Cannot wait! The game is just a few hours away from its start. We are biting our nails in anticipation already, are you?