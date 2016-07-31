Sakshi Tanwar in a never-seen-before avatar in 24 Season 2

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on July 31st, 2016 at 12:26 am

Sakshi Tanwar as ATU Head Shibani Mallick comes as a pleasant surprise in Season 2 of 24. Mallick has a variety of shades to her character and Sakshi has done complete justice to the role.

24 29

 

1

 

 

Sakshi plays the role of an incredibly strong woman who has made her mark in a male dominated world. She will also be seen as the vulnerable, single mother of an autistic child.

2

 

24 26

 

 

To get a glimpse of this never- seen- before avatar of Sakshi Tanwar, tune into 24 Season 2 on every Saturday and Sunday at 9PM.


﻿

