posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on July 31st, 2016 at 12:26 am

Sakshi Tanwar as ATU Head Shibani Mallick comes as a pleasant surprise in Season 2 of 24. Mallick has a variety of shades to her character and Sakshi has done complete justice to the role.

Sakshi plays the role of an incredibly strong woman who has made her mark in a male dominated world. She will also be seen as the vulnerable, single mother of an autistic child.

