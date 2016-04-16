posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on April 16th, 2016 at 1:34 am

When two worlds collide, an explosion of ideas is bound to happen, and that’s what the leap in Balika Vadhu is expected to bring about.

Another new character will be seen making an entry into the show and that is of Krish who will be seen interning at the very hospital that Nandini will be seen working in. The character of Krish will be portrayed by Ruslaan Mumtaz, who will be seen adding a little spunk to the show with his good looks and charm.

Speaking about being a part of Balika Vadhu, Ruslaan said, “Being the longest running show on Indian television, Balika Vadhu has not only won viewers’ hearts but has also been an eye-opener for many through its strong messaging. The show’s loyal audience base brings with it a sense of responsibility for me to take the story forward and sustain its viewership and love. Not just that, the association with COLORS and its flagship show excites me especially because my mother is also an ardent follower of this show and I feel this will make her very happy. I will be essaying the role of Krish who is from the US and will be doing internship in the organization where Nandini works. I am looking forward to being a part of this new journey and hope that the viewers enjoy it as well.

Born into an affluent family, Krish has everything that one could dream of. He is the kind of guy that always carries a smile on his face and has a solution for practically every problem. An adventurer at heart, Krish lands up in India to pursue an internship in medicine, only to come in contact with Nandini, who he gets attracted to in spite of being poles apart. Even though he feels no sense of attachment with India or Indians, destiny somehow lands him to come face-to-face with Nandini time and again.

