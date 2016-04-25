posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on April 25th, 2016 at 5:36 pm

Chocolate boy Ruslaan Mumtaz is all set to make a comeback on television with Balika Vadhu as the show gears up for a 20 year leap tonight. Ruslaan who will be seen playing the character of Krish, a spoilt carefree brat who comes to India to intern in medicine is surely going to add that extra zing of life to the show. Just a few hours left to go for the show to air, here’s what Ruslaan had to say about being a part of Balika Vadhu.

Q. How does it feel to be on the sets of one of the biggest shows?

Ans. For me being on the sets of Balika Vadhu is a great honor and I'm happy to be using the same make rooms that the earlier cast used.

Q. Do you feel any pressure of carrying the legacy of the show forward?

Ans. As of now there is no pressure as I'm just grateful for this opportunity and I just want to enjoy these moments of achievement without stressing about audience reactions and TRPS.

Q. How was it working with your co-stars?

Ans. My co actors are really wonderful and in the few times we've met we've already got a great bond. Mahhi is one of the sweetest and most fun girls I have met and Avinash is a very intelligent and intellectual who one can learn a lot from.

Q. What can the audience expect from the character?

Ans. My character is Krish and yes he is a super hero. So all I need to do is show up and save the damsel in distress.

Q. What new can the audience expect from the show?

Ans.We can expect a romantic comedy feel which was not there in the earlier Balika Vadhu

Q. A message for all your fans out there?

Ans. To all my fans out there, all I can say is please watch Balika Vadhu so that the show gets good TRPS otherwise in a couple of months you will again ask me when I'm going to be back on TV. If you love me then watch my show and don't just like my pictures on Instagram and Facebook.

Don’t forget to catch the all new Balika Vadhu at 8PM tonight.