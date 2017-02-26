posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 26th, 2017 at 1:46 pm

Previously on the show, we saw Rudra and Sesha fight each other and after a brief confrontation they agreed to form an alliance to separate Shivangi from Rocky. Rudra told Sesha that he will help her but Shivangi should come to no harm.

Avantika entered a secret chamber and opened a large box which contained something that could potentially kill her. She was relieved to find that the secret of her death was still safe.

Sesha told Rudra that she has set her plan in motion to create a rift between Shivangi and Rocky. Sesha suggested using sleeping poison on Shivangi so Rudra can save her and prove his love for her. Rudra agreed.

Will Rudra and Sesha succeed in their plan? What secret is Avantika guarding?

Catch ‘Naagin 2’ Sat-Sun at 8PM to watch the story unfold!