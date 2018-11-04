Rubina's hidden talent is something we cannot get enough of!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 22nd, 2019 at 5:20 pm

Known as one of the most celebrated actresses in the television industry, Rubina Dilaik a.k.a Saumya is one talented lady. From playing Saumya to perfection one episode after another, it’s safe to say that she is someone we’re not getting over anytime soon. We know she is a fine actress, a fabulous human being and a great friend to her core group, but did you know that Rubina is also a fantastic singer? Well, be it in-between shoots, on locations or just in her free time, the actress never fails to entertain herself and us! She’s always ready to sing to her heart’s content and that’s amazing!
 
P.S. By now, you know we love going through her Instagram feed. C’mon start scrolling for a  musical treat!

 

#1 When she taught us to cherish the little things in life. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

#2 Walking in and out of shot, but not without music!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

#3 When your passion rubs on to your co-star, it results in a fun duet! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

#4 Sweet song dedications are officially the best, right?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

#5 Caught candid? Well, who said that was a problem? ;)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Tara challenges Deep!

Tara challenges Deep!

Saumya and Harman aren't scared anymore!

Saumya and Harman aren't scared anymore!

Why is Roop behaving weird?

Why is Roop behaving weird?

What will Gangadar's decision be?

What will Gangadar's decision be?

Bela learns a shocking truth!

Bela learns a shocking truth!

You Might Also Like

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Rising Star Season 3

Rising Star Season 3

Nazranaa Diaries

Nazranaa Diaries

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Inside Access

Inside Access

Connect with