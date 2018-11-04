posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 22nd, 2019 at 5:20 pm

Known as one of the most celebrated actresses in the television industry, Rubina Dilaik a.k.a Saumya is one talented lady. From playing Saumya to perfection one episode after another, it’s safe to say that she is someone we’re not getting over anytime soon. We know she is a fine actress, a fabulous human being and a great friend to her core group, but did you know that Rubina is also a fantastic singer? Well, be it in-between shoots, on locations or just in her free time, the actress never fails to entertain herself and us! She’s always ready to sing to her heart’s content and that’s amazing!



P.S. By now, you know we love going through her Instagram feed. C’mon start scrolling for a musical treat!

#1 When she taught us to cherish the little things in life.

#2 Walking in and out of shot, but not without music!

#3 When your passion rubs on to your co-star, it results in a fun duet!

#4 Sweet song dedications are officially the best, right?

#5 Caught candid? Well, who said that was a problem? ;)