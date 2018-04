posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 28th, 2016 at 12:49 pm

Shakti's lead actress, Rubina Dilaik, was at the ITA awards and looked stunning in her attire. She also won the Best Actress in the Drama category for her role of Saumya in Shakti.

Check out her ITA look here...

