posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 9th, 2016 at 2:56 pm
Looks like Swami Om has missed his fill of arguments too much. The man who is back in the house tonight sits the contestants down in the common area.
He begins to offer his precious statements to his so called daughter Mona, saying he is upset with her. He didn’t appreciate her remark on him. Mona snaps back at him saying, he went and made wrong claims about her and Manu and he had no right to do so.
Later the needle of pricking arguments shifts to Manu. Swami Om says Manu is being fake about his friendship with Mona being his only close friend. Manu does have another close friend outside the Bigg Boss house.
Swami Om even says Manveer and Manu haven’t stood true to being Lokesh’s brothers in the house as they didn’t save her from being nominated when they very well could have. Watch what he had to say here..
Looks like this trigger of words will fire up a new war in the Bigg Boss house tonight at 10.30PM! Are you ready for a battle?
