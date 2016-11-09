posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 9th, 2016 at 2:56 pm

Looks like Swami Om has missed his fill of arguments too much. The man who is back in the house tonight sits the contestants down in the common area.

He begins to offer his precious statements to his so called daughter Mona, saying he is upset with her. He didn’t appreciate her remark on him. Mona snaps back at him saying, he went and made wrong claims about her and Manu and he had no right to do so.