posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 4th, 2017 at 7:21 pm

In the last episode of Sasural Simar Ka we saw how Piyush goes against the entire family to be with Vaidehi. Everyone feels stunned to find Piyush taking such a step. Especially Roshni, being his wife feels completely taken aback. Mataji even warns Piyush that the culture of the family doesn’t allow taking such a step, she even slaps Piyush in front of everyone but he pays no heed.

Later Roshni makes an entry and confronts the duo, she says she is legally the wife of Piyush and as per that she can take any legal action against the two, and if they don’t stop from taking the drastic step she will go at any extent to have her rights, she says with thorough conviction. Listening to that Piyush changes his mind and refuses to leave the house with Vaidehi and asks her to leave without him.

This puts Vaidehi in thoughts, in an agitated state of mind she thinks of taking revenge from Roshni.

Will she be able to succeed and have Piyush back forever?

