Roshni gives warning to Piyush and Vaidehi on Sasural Simar Ka

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 4th, 2017 at 7:21 pm

In the last episode of Sasural Simar Ka we saw how Piyush goes against the entire family to be with Vaidehi. Everyone feels stunned to find Piyush taking such a step. Especially Roshni, being his wife feels completely taken aback. Mataji even warns Piyush that the culture of the family doesn’t allow taking such a step, she even slaps Piyush in front of everyone but he pays no heed.

 

ss

 

 

Later Roshni makes an entry and confronts the duo, she says she is legally the wife of Piyush and as per that she can take any legal action against the two, and if they don’t stop from taking the drastic step she will go at any extent to have her rights, she says with thorough conviction. Listening to that Piyush changes his mind and refuses to leave the house with Vaidehi and asks her to leave without him.

This puts Vaidehi in thoughts, in an agitated state of mind she thinks of taking revenge from Roshni.

Will she be able to succeed and have Piyush back forever?

Watch Sasural Simar Ka Mon - Sun at 7:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with