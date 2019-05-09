Roop is in a fix?

Tonight, on Roop, we see Ishika meeting grooms at dhaba as instructed by Shamsher. Looking at this, Roop is insecure and extremely jealous! The next morning, all the grooms are asked to make tea. The one who makes the best tea and arrangements will win the round. Roop is shocked to hear about this as he is the master in making tea. While everyone is making tea, Shamsher likes Abhay’s team the most. Later, another competition is announced where everyone is supposed to make a mannequin wear a saree. Will Abhay win this as well? Going forward, Roop is seen doing something that shocks Ishita a lot! What could this be?

A day later in the final round, everyone is asked to make cake at dhaba and the one who’d make the best cake would get to celebrate Ishika’s with her. Who would win this?

A new beginning for Raghu and Dhanak?

Are Mihir and Bela destined to meet again?

Kalki has a plan for Kesari.

Manu makes her first appearance at the darbar as the queen.

Will Ishika forgive Roop?

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Famously Filmfare

Rising Star Season 3

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Inside Access

