posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 30th, 2019 at 2:49 pm

This week on Roop, we see Roop placing cash on the aarti thali that Kamla is holding. This is payment for his first delivery and he gives it to his mother. To add on, Kamla is even surprised to read her name on the card. Samru, on the other hand, is taking good care of Shamsher which is surprising. He comes home to take Shamsher’s tiffin when he says Roop in the backyard packing stuff that needs to be delivered. At the police station, Shamsher tastes the namkeen and is shocked to see the logo of Kamla and daughters.

Next day, Kamla and everybody else is leaving to deliver pickle when they see Shamsher waiting before them. Before anyone can speak, he takes Kamla with her and locks her in the room. He even breaks a vase and asks her to walk on it. While doing so, Kamla hurts herself to which he says that the pain you’ve given me is way above this. Roop then breaks the door open and ask Shamsher to stop behaving like this with Kamla. Samru, in the meantime, takes Shamsher to a bar. Shamsher feels betrayed as the family is hiding their business from him. Does Samru have a plan here?

Tune in to Roop from Monday to Friday at 10 pm to find out what happens next.