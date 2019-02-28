posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 28th, 2019 at 6:02 pm

Tonight on Roop, we see Ishika decorating the dhaba with lights. Just then, the lights of off as the wires are cut by Dinesh. The customers have started coming in and as damage control, they light diyas and candles thus calling it a candlelight dinner set up. On the next day, Ishika gets kidnapped by Samru, however, Roop feels that it is Dinesh. Will Roop find out the truth?

Going forward, we open the episode with Kamla asking everyone to go back to the Waghela house as their lives are in danger for going against the panchayat. In the night, Jigna gets kidnapped. Is there a bigger plan? Who could have kidnapped her? Tune in to Roop from Monday to Friday at 10 pm to know more.