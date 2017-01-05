Rohan's Act Makes Manveer Lose His Temper Completely On Bigg Boss 10.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 5th, 2017 at 3:17 pm

As the captaincy task gets into some real form, Rohan is seen supporting Bani to become the captain. Rohan vigorously throws smiley balls at Swami Om’s blocks. Swami Om even intervenes in between to protect his pyramid. At one point all the blocks of Swami Om are seen on the ground.

 

However, Rohan gets slightly drifted from the rules of the game and starts prompting in between which irritates Manveer, he asks him to support his contender by just hitting from the smiley balls and do nothing else. Rohan says that he will do anything to save Bani, however Manveer objects to this. Rohan a little miffed tells Manveer to let him play his game. Lopamudra taking side of Manveer tells Rohan to support one but not do damage to someone else. Rohan agitated to the core replies to Lopamudra saying she isn’t sure whom she is supporting but making comments!

 

Towards the peak of all the action, Rohan says everyone is trying to make him understand, that’s fine but he will do whatever he wants to!

 

What happens next? To know watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!


