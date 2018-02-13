posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 13th, 2018 at 5:00 pm

The story of Dil Se Dil Tak talks about relationships that are brought to people by destiny, they come unnamed but at the same time can’t be ignored.

Dil Se Dil Tak shows a love triangle, and we recently had a conversation with the cast about their thoughts on Valentine’s Day.

Read below to know what Rashami Desai, Rohan Gandotra and Jasmin Bhasin have to say about their idea of romance.

Jasmin Bhasin

You will find my idea of romance really funny because I don’t think most of the women think like I do. I am a big foodie, so I need good food firstly and a person with good sense of humor; and I will be in love with that person. I am a die-hard romantic, If I am happy I can be the most romantic person on this planet.

Rohan Gandotra

My idea of romance is to be seated in a quiet place; I don’t like loud music so I would ignore lounges and pubs. I would rather go to a fine dine restaurant wherein I can eat and chat with the special someone. So yes, a typical candle light dinner is something that even I would prefer. It is important to have a long conversation with the person you like so that you can know her better.

Rashami Desai

I love to travel! I would want to go to an exotic location with my partner. I love the places that have snowfalls, so I imagine my future partner doing the signature pose of Shah Rukh Khan for me on the snowy hills while I dance around him in a Chiffon saree!

Weren't these responses really interesting?

