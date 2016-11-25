Rohan nominates Swami Om for the punishment on Bigg Boss 10!

Tonight, Bigg Boss asks Captain Rohan to nominate 4 contestants who didn’t perform up to the mark in the BB Gold Mine task. First name that Rohan takes is Swami Om. Swami Om is angry and he feels that Rohan has betrayed him. He believes that Rohan has become the Captain because of his vote but to his shock, Rohan doesn’t think so. Further, Swami Om threatens that he will stop eating.

 

However, Gaurav intervenes saying that Swami Om shouldn’t play politics. This irks Swami Om all the more and he starts accusing Gaurav as well. He says, ‘Chugalkhori karna tumhara kaam hai!’ Gaurav tells him that there’s no Mahabharat going on here, to which Swami Om replies saying, ‘Yahan Mahabharat hi ho rahi hai!’

 

Swami Om doesn’t seem to be taking it easy! Looks like Rohan’s ‘betrayal’ has affected him greatly! To know what happens further, tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!


