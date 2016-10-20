Rohan Mehra to expose Om Swami on Bigg Boss 10?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 20th, 2016 at 3:44 pm

Om Swami has earned himself some strong opposition in Bigg Boss 10 house and undoubtedly, Rohan is one of them! Tonight Rohan openly expresses himself by saying that before he gets out of Bigg Boss 10 house he will expose Om Swami! Naturally, this didn’t go well with Swami ji and an argument ensued between the two. Rahul tried to pacify Rohan but in vain.

 

IMG_7492

 

IMG_7558

 

To know if there’s any truth to this, stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10, Mon- Fri at 10.30PM & Sat- Sun at 9PM! Click here to see the video!


