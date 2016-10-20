posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 20th, 2016 at 3:44 pm

Om Swami has earned himself some strong opposition in Bigg Boss 10 house and undoubtedly, Rohan is one of them! Tonight Rohan openly expresses himself by saying that before he gets out of Bigg Boss 10 house he will expose Om Swami! Naturally, this didn’t go well with Swami ji and an argument ensued between the two. Rahul tried to pacify Rohan but in vain.

