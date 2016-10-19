Rohan Mehra loses his cool on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 19th, 2016 at 1:42 pm

The atmosphere in the house is quite heated up already. One after the other Celebrities are feeling the pressure and retaliating about the way they are being treated as Sevaks. Amidst all this Rohan Mehra seemed to be a calm, composed person but tonight even he losees his temper.

 

PIC 24

 

PIC 16

 

Rohan mistakenly drops water on Priyanka and that gives her a chance to pick a fight with him. She gets into a nasty argument and makes him wash her clothes as revenge. Rohan gulps the insults at that time but he loses it when Manu tries to put him down. He says that Rohan will not be able to do anything in the house. An angered Rohan finally says that, ‘Yehi farak hai Aap mein aur Hum mein’. At Rohan’s comment all hell breaks loose and Manu charges towards him. Bani and other Celebrities come in between and stop Manu!

 

PIC 22

 

PIC 27

 

OMG! That’s a lot of drama happening on tonight’s episode! Don’t miss the action and tune in at 10.30PM! Click here for a quick sneak peek in to this heated argument!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with