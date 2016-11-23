Rohan gets a chance to retain his Captaincy on Bigg Boss 10 through Luxury Budget Task!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 23rd, 2016 at 11:02 am

Tonight, Bigg Boss announces the Luxury Budget Task for this week called BB Gold Mine. The garden area of the house has been converted into a Gold Mine. Being the captain, Rohan is the owner of the mine while the contestants are his workers. The twist in the tale is that if the housemates win at this task then Rohan will continue to be the Captain for another week.

 

But after Rohan’s one week of Captaincy will the housemates support him? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM for the full story!


