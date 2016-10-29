posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 29th, 2016 at 4:04 pm

Everyone has adorned themselves in a traditional way this Diwali. The Bigg Boss house is lit up with smiles and festive vibe galore. Salman too seems to be having a great time interacting with the contestants on Weekend ka Vaar.

Bani’s traditional attire won her a compliment from Salman. But what’s going to be great fun is when Rohan and Om Swami get jamming. The youngest one and the elder one in the house will come together on this platform and perform for Salman, trying to take a guess which song is dedicated to them by him.

We can only and only expect great fun. And Swamji is totally nailing the cool dude attitude. He has learnt something new in the Bigg Boss house. Watch here to know what it is.

