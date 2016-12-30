Rocky's truth revealed to Shivangi on Naagin 2!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 30th, 2016 at 1:51 pm

On Naagin 2, Shivangi has been under an impression that Rocky was involved in her mother Shivanya’s murder. Despite being married to Rocky, she had been nurturing vengeful feelings against him. She planned to kill Rocky, just like she was going to kill the others, to avenge Shivanya’s death. However lately, Rocky’s behavior confused her completely as on one hand she believed that he was only using her to reach the ‘Naagmani’ while on the other hand Rocky was behaving as though he is genuinely in love with Shivangi.

 

DSC_4857

 

A major revelation awaits Shivangi this weekend on Naagin! She is all set to kill Rocky. A masked man pretending to be Rocky attacks her and in the nick of time, Rocky saves her.

 

DSC_5550

 

DSC_5275

 

Will Shivangi decode this mystery? Will she believe Rocky? Will she find out the truth about the man behind the mask?

Tune in to Naagin 2, Sat- Sun at 8PM to know what’s going on!


﻿

