posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 13th, 2015 at 3:24 pm

Bigg boss has always been the lover’s paradise for contestants, either they form a very strong bond or the relationship loses its charm during the show. Romance or affairs have always gained attention. There is a twist in the tale of the show where the contestants are tied up in pairs and the love birds Keith and Rochelle who just started their relationship three months ago are in the show but not together.

Keith was being very mischievous and was having fun with his hot partner Mandana and they both were trying to bond together. Rochelle noticed that this bond might hurt her later so she gave Keith a high sign about his actions which were going out of line and to be careful about his behaviour that can be perceived by the viewer’s wrongly on the reality show.

Knowing that it was really harmless of what Keith was doing, Rochelle still was very inquisitive. Will there be a heart break? Will there be a love triangle? What will happen to the fate of this couple inside the Bigg Boss house this year?

Stay stringed with our upcoming episode on Bigg boss double trouble…

