posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on March 15th, 2018 at 6:11 pm

This week is going to be a rather exciting week on Rising Star 2. The stage is all set to welcome some of the eliminated contestants as wild card entrants.

These following contestants are about to get one last chance to win the title of Rising Star 2.

Chetan Brijwasi

Raenit Singh

Aman Biswal

The experts and audience were disappointed to see these contestants leave the show. Now it will be very interesting to watch them perform again on the stage of Rising Star 2.

Don’t forget to tune in to this exciting episode of Rising Star 2 Sat-Sun, 9 PM.