Rising Star season 2: These are 'India's favourite 16.'

posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on February 20th, 2018 at 6:24 pm

Last weekend after the dhamakedar Duels Ki Takkar rounds, we got our ‘India’s favourite 16’ contestants. On the basis of their talent, hard work and India’s votes these top 16 contestants have made their way to next level of the competition.

 

These contestants are now one step closer to achieving their dream of winning the title of Rising Star 2.  

 

 

Aman Biswal

 

1

 

 

Akthar Brothers

 

2

 

 

Jaya Piyush

 

3

 

 

Alankar Mahtolia

 

4

 

 

Ridham Kalyan

 

5

 

 

Rohanpreet Singh

 

6

 

 

Hemant Brijwasi

 

7

 

 

Hoshiyar Brijwasi

 

8

 

 

The Harmony Chorus

 

9

 

 

Zaid Ali

 

10

 

 

Vishnumaya Ramesh

 

11

 

 

Shashank Shekhar

 

12

 

 

Dr. Sudeep Ranjan 

 

13

 

 

Mamta Raut

 

14

 

 

Afreen Group

 

15

 

 

Sagar Mahtre

 

16

 

 

Watch Rising Star season 2 LIVE, Sat-Sun at 9 PM.

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

