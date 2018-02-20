posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on February 20th, 2018 at 6:24 pm
Last weekend after the dhamakedar Duels Ki Takkar rounds, we got our ‘India’s favourite 16’ contestants. On the basis of their talent, hard work and India’s votes these top 16 contestants have made their way to next level of the competition.
These contestants are now one step closer to achieving their dream of winning the title of Rising Star 2.
Aman Biswal
Akthar Brothers
Jaya Piyush
Alankar Mahtolia
Ridham Kalyan
Rohanpreet Singh
Hemant Brijwasi
Hoshiyar Brijwasi
The Harmony Chorus
Zaid Ali
Vishnumaya Ramesh
Shashank Shekhar
Dr. Sudeep Ranjan
Mamta Raut
Afreen Group
Sagar Mahtre
Watch Rising Star season 2 LIVE, Sat-Sun at 9 PM.
