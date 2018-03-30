posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on March 30th, 2018 at 12:39 pm

The competition has reached its peak on Rising Star 2 and we now have our Top 8 contestants.

With the semi- finale right around the corner, the contestants have charged into fifth gear and are leaving no stone unturned to win the show.

Hemant Brijwasi’s ability to hit those perfect notes and Akhtar brothers’ powerful performances have already made them a topic of discussion in the musical world.

Vishnumaya Ramesh and Zaid Ali’s innocence truly reflects in their soulful voices. While Chetan Brijwasi’s unique style and swag has got him back into the competition with a bang.

If their previous performances are any proof then the Harmony Chorus group is among the front runners to win the title of Rising Star 2.

In the hopes of a better life for themselves and their loved ones, the Afreen group has managed to impress the experts and audiences with amazing performances week after week.

He has won hearts and possesses the talent to do immense justice to every romantic song he sings, Rohanpreet Singh is also someone the other contestants see as a tough competitor.

Which of these amazingly talented contestants win go on to win the title of Rising Star 2 remains uncertain but we know that it is going to be a tough challenge for each one of them.

