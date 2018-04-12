posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on April 12th, 2018 at 7:11 pm

The Grand finale week of Rising Star 2 is upon us, as the Top 6 contestants are ready to battle it out this weekend.

The Top 6 contestants, Hemant Brijwasi, Zaid Ali, Chetan Brijwasi, Vishnumaya, Rohanpreet Singh and Akhtar Brothers are geared up and ready to give their best performances to win the ultimate title of ‘Rising Star 2’.

This weekend is going to be a blockbuster one with a very special guest joining our experts.

By winning the direct ‘Ticket to Finale’ Hemant Brijwasi has secured his spot as one of the finalist.

Now it will be exciting to find out who else will join him in the Grand finale of Rising Star 2.

Don’t forget to tune in this Sat-Sun 9 PM to find out who wins the title of Rising Star 2.