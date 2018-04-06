posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 6th, 2018 at 4:18 pm

Well, this weekend there will be a double dhamaal that you will watch LIVE! As you will not only witness the top six contestants competing against each other to win the ‘Ticket To Finale’, but also superstar Varun Dhawan will grace the evening with his presence in one of the episodes! Isn’t that super exciting?

The talented actor is not just a youth sensation currently, but also a great performer on-screen! Varun will soon be seen Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’ which is scheduled for its release this month.

Watch him LIVE this weekend on Rising Star Season 2 cheering for the top six contestants.

Also, any guesses about the lucky contestant who will win Varun Dhawan’s heart through his/her singing?

Click here!

To know, stay tuned to Rising Star season 2, Sat-Sun at 9 PM.