posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on February 27th, 2018 at 6:53 pm

Last week on Rising Star 2 we witnessed some amazing duet performances by the contestants.

But we also got a chance to experience an incredibly soulful performance by our special guest, Richa Sharma and our expert Shankar Mahadevan.

The musical duo took the stage to performance on their song ‘Sajda’ and created magic with their amazing voices.

The show’s host Ravi Dubey and other experts, Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh also gave them a special ‘Tutari’ tribute.

Wasn’t their performance truly mesmerising?

Keep watching Rising Star 2, Sat-Sun 9 PM.