Rising Star Season 2: Richa Sharma and Shankar Mahadevan's soulful melody.

posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on February 27th, 2018 at 6:53 pm

Last week on Rising Star 2 we witnessed some amazing duet performances by the contestants. 

 

1

 

 

But we also got a chance to experience an incredibly soulful performance by our special guest, Richa Sharma and our expert Shankar Mahadevan.

 

2

 

 

The musical duo took the stage to performance on their song ‘Sajda’ and created magic with their amazing voices. 

 

3

 

 

The show’s host Ravi Dubey and other experts, Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh also gave them a special ‘Tutari’ tribute. 

4

 

5

 

 

Wasn’t their performance truly mesmerising? 

 

 

Keep watching Rising Star 2, Sat-Sun 9 PM. 


