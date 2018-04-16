posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 16th, 2018 at 12:16 pm

After three months of wonderful journey, and cut throat competition amongst the contestants, season 2 of LIVE singing reality show, Rising Star came to an end last night.

Hemant Brijwasi came out victorious leaving the remaining finalists behind.

Although every finalist gave their best and could be called a winner undoubtedly, Hemant stood out from the rest in all the areas.

We wish he continues to make our nation proud.

Many congratulations Hemant Brijwasi!