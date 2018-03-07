posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on March 7th, 2018 at 5:06 pm

The competition has heated up on Rising Star 2. Now with just 12 contestants left, the singers are leaving no stone unturned to achieve their dream of winning the title of Rising Star 2.

Aman Biswal, 12-year-old classical singer proved his singing abilities in the LIVE auditions round by receiving 89% votes.

However, the last couple of weeks have been quite tough for the young singer. In spite of trying his best Aman’s voice has been choking on stage, which is affecting his otherwise brilliant LIVE performances.

The experts, Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh and Monali Thakur love his voice and are often seen encouraging and helping Aman through this tough time.

Will Aman be able to overcome this in the coming episodes? Or will the competition get the better off him?

Keep watching Rising Star 2, Sat-Sun 9 PM to find out.